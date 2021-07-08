SCATTERED STORM Feat. PISSING RAZORS Members Streaming New EP Ahead Of Release

Texas’ Scattered Storm has a new EP slated for release this summer and listeners around the world can dig into the stream right now.

The main theme of Oblivion is darkness in various situations like social, personal, and the fantasy world. The EP lyrically touches on many social and fantasy subjects, musically the intent was to not be too technical, only in moments, but definitely heavy and atmospheric. It is not a concept EP but it kind of flows like one from one song to the other. The music creates the sonic journey while the lyrics convey the history of that journey. As the band describe themselves:

“There are varied themes within each song, but the consistency of the technical aspects of the music make it glue very well. This being the solid foundation of rhythm, with the ambience of the keyboards. The bass separates a lot and this was done intentionally so as to not sound too predictable in the melodies and more tool-like. This works well to create separation and keeps the songs interesting. Imagine taking the ambience of Devin, the complex heavy groove and machine riffs of Fear Factory with some very poppy and heavy vocals in between.”

Over the course of the debut, fans can expect six very well thought out songs. As the band says, there are no fillers. They decided to do six songs to test out the market and not waste any more material. They have much more material, but felt this initial offering was a good start to showcase the band and introduce it to the world.

The EP was mixed by Jay Arriaga (drums/keyboards/samples) who then sent it to their good friend Alan Wallace from Eminence in Brazil to master.

Formed three years ago, Scattered Storm is a group of seasoned musicians that write very dark, futuristic heavy music with a lot of ambience. They are recommended listening for fans of Fear Factory, Gojira and Devin Townsend.

Digitally pre-save the EP here.

Tracklisting:

“Aeon Flux”

“Under The Fire”

“Kingslayer”

“Empty”

“Necronomicon”

“Scattered Storm”

"Aeon Flux" lyric video:

“Kingslayer” video: