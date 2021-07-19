SCATTERED STORM Feat. PISSING RAZORS Members Unveil New Video “Under The Fire”

Texas-based Scattered Storm released their debut EP Oblivion earlier this month. To complement that release, they have issued a new lyric video for the track “Under The Fire”.

Lyrically, the politically-charged single touches upon a recent shooting by a racist that happened in the band's hometown of El Paso. They share details about the musical work on the track:

“Musically it began with Jay Arriaga using an eight-string to create syncopated riffs that melted into a steady groove of legato slides on the guitar. Then transitioning to machine riffs to Mediterranean landscapes in the middle with climaxing vocals making a segway to the ethereal brutal ending.”

Formed three years ago, Scattered Storm is a group of seasoned musicians that write very dark, futuristic heavy music with a lot of ambience. They are recommended listening for fans of Fear Factory, Gojira and Devin Townsend.

Digitally order the EP here.

Tracklisting:

“Aeon Flux”

“Under The Fire”

“Kingslayer”

“Empty”

“Necronomicon”

“Scattered Storm”

"Aeon Flux" lyric video:

“Kingslayer” video: