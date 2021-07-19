SCATTERED STORM Feat. PISSING RAZORS Members Unveil New Video “Under The Fire”

July 19, 2021, 56 minutes ago

news scattered storm pissing razors heavy metal

SCATTERED STORM Feat. PISSING RAZORS Members Unveil New Video “Under The Fire”

Texas-based Scattered Storm released their debut EP Oblivion earlier this month. To complement that release, they have issued a new lyric video for the track “Under The Fire”.  

Lyrically, the politically-charged single touches upon a recent shooting by a racist that happened in the band's hometown of El Paso. They share details about the musical work on the track:

“Musically it began with Jay Arriaga using an eight-string to create syncopated riffs that melted into a steady groove of legato slides on the guitar. Then transitioning to machine riffs to Mediterranean landscapes in the middle with climaxing vocals making a segway to the ethereal brutal ending.”

Formed three years ago, Scattered Storm is a group of seasoned musicians that write very dark, futuristic heavy music with a lot of ambience. They are recommended listening for fans of Fear Factory, Gojira and Devin Townsend.

Digitally order the EP here.

Tracklisting:

“Aeon Flux”
“Under The Fire”
“Kingslayer”
“Empty”
“Necronomicon”
“Scattered Storm”

"Aeon Flux" lyric video:

“Kingslayer” video:

 




Featured Audio

IRON MAIDEN - "The Writing On The Wall"

IRON MAIDEN - "The Writing On The Wall"

Featured Video

HEXENKLAD Premiere "Heathenheart"

HEXENKLAD Premiere "Heathenheart"

Latest Reviews