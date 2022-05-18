SCHANDMAUL Release "Niamh" Single And Music Video

German medieval folk rock greats, Schandmaul, will release their upcoming 11th full-length, Knüppel aus dem Sack, on June 10 via Napalm Records. The adventurous new offering once again demonstrates the unit's inimitable talent as songwriters and storytellers and invites everyone to enter a thrilling and captivating world of sound.

Today, the third single and album closing track, “Niamh”, opens the gates to the aforementioned ride.

A gripping interlude presented through medieval instruments paves the way for the distinctive vocal offering of Thomas Lindner, who immediately manages to bring stories to life in once mind through his remarkable talent of presenting words like a cinematic happening. Additionally, “Niamh” is highlighted through an atmospheric official video that captivates the spirit of the band and heats up the anticipation for upcoming live shows.

Thomas Lindner on “Niamh”: “'Niamh' is a journey into the world of Irish legends and myths, into the land of eternal youth! 'Heart, what do you desire more?', one would like to ask. But mankind would not be mankind if we were satisfied with something. So we strive for more and the story takes its course... A song to dive in and let yourself be carried away!”

Since their debut, Wahre Helden, released in 1999, Schandmaul has been a reliable force of top-notch, high-level folk rock full of exciting, captivating storytelling, performed by genre-trademarked instruments such as bagpipes, hurdy-gurdy and folk flutes, all topped with the unmistakable skills of vocalist Thomas Lindner. With the title of their upcoming masterpiece, Knüppel aus dem Sack, the Munich-based outfit refers to a fairytale by the Brothers Grimm, "The Wishing-Table, the Gold-Ass, and the Cudgel in the Sack" (original German name: “Tischlein deck dich, Goldesel und Knüppel aus dem Sack”). Knüppel aus dem Sack shows the band at their undeniable peak as songwriters, storytellers and entertainers and embodies another high that is not only directed to die-hard fans but to everyone keen on diving into the magnificent universe of the German frontrunners.

Schandmaul on the album: "With the eleventh album we announce ourselves loud and clear back after the forced silence!" (Thomas Lindner)

"We report back! A rocking album, nevertheless unmistakably Schandmaul. Fresh wind came additionally by producer Simon Michael, who tickled unexpected sides from the band..." (Martin Duckstein)

"The new Schandmaul album is really on fire and with the first single we literally take the "cudgel out of the sack"! Look forward with us to a fantastic video, and that we can finally rock together again at concerts. We have the music for it in our luggage." (Stefan Brunner)

“Out of the cultural lockdown, out of the cold of winter, out of rigidity. Time to go out again, to meet and move. To new music, peacefully united. May the album be a ray of hope, especially now in these sad times. Peace." (Matthias Richter)

Knüppel aus dem Sack will be available in the following formats:

- Deluxe Wooden Box (incl. ltd CD Mediabook, LP recycled color vinyl, 7inch recycled colored vinyl with 2 excl.bonus tracks, Slipmat, Flag) – limited to 500 copies worldwide

- Deluxe Tow Sack (incl. ltd CD Mediabook, field flask) - limited to 500 copies worldwide

- LP Recycled Black Vinyl

- Ltd Edition CD Mediabook incl. 11 Tracks + 2 exclusive bonus tracks

- CD 6 pages Digisleeve inkl 11 Tracks

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Knüppel aus dem Sack"

"Königsgarde" (feat. Saltatio Mortis, Ben Metzner)

"Das Gerücht"

"Der Pfeifer"

"Tatzelwurm"

"Der Flug"

"Der Quacksalber"

"Luft und Liebe"

"Glück auf!" (feat. Fiddler´s Green)

"Irgendwann"

"Niamh"

"Der elfseitige Würfel" (Bonus Track)

"Long John Silver" (Bonus Track)

“Königsgarde” video:

"Knüppel aus dem Sack" video:

Schandmaul are:

Thomas Lindner - vocals, guitar, piano, accordion

Stefan Brunner – drums

Martin Duckstein - acoustic guitar, e-guitar, cister, banjo

Birgit Muggenthalter - bagpipes, (folk) flutes

Matthias Richter - e-Bass, double bass

Saskia Forkert - violin, hurdy-gurdy, background vocals

(Photo - Heilemania)