SCHANDMAUL Release Video For "Königsgarde" Single Feat. SALTATIO MORTIS, FEUERSCHWANZ

Leading the scene for almost 25 years, German medieval folk rock greats Schandmaul have definitely proven that they stand at the top of their genre with good reason. With six top 10 albums on the German charts (with their 2016 highlight Leuchtfeuer reaching #1 and most recently, 2019's Artus, at #2), successful tours and numerous festival appearances, as well as millions of streams on digital platforms, Schandmaul have summited to the top of the folk rock scene without a doubt. With their upcoming 11th studio album, Knüppel aus dem Sack, out June 10, Schandmaul once again demonstrate their inimitable talent as songwriters and storytellers.

After the first single and title track were recently served as prelude to this massive milestone, Schandmaul have just granted the next exciting insight with their second hymn, entitled “Königsgarde”. The multifaceted track marks an undeniable highlight and uplifting anthem packed with catchy melodies and rousing bagpipe elements and features high-class guest appearances by Saltatio Mortis and Feuerschwanz.

Thomas Lindner on “Königsgarde”: "Stick together, stand together, stand up for each other, side by side, back to back - this is a noble goal, a source of our strength, not only these days, but at any time. The "Königsgarde" (Engl. king's guard) is an ode to unity."

Ben Metzner (Feuerschwanz u. d'Artagnan) adds: "When Schandmaul asked me to be a part of the 'Königsgarde' together with Saltatio Mortis, there was no doubt, I was in immediately! With both bands I have many concerts and memories in common. In my younger years I found my way to medieval rock through exactly these bands in the first place. The circle is closing now and I'm happy to be part of it!"

Saltatio Mortis on the song: “We are really happy to be part of the king's guard. It was about 20 years ago when our paths crossed with Schandmaul’s for the first time. Colleagues became friends and the meetings on common performances became unforgettable moments. We have shared many beers, joy and sorrow. When Schandmaul invited us to participate in their song and video, we were happy from the bottom of our hearts and, of course, we participated wholeheartedly. Hopefully we will see each other very soon to celebrate the album and the alliance of the king's guard!”

Since their debut, Wahre Helden, released in 1999, Schandmaul has been a reliable force of top-notch, high-level folk rock full of exciting, captivating storytelling, performed by genre-trademarked instruments such as bagpipes, hurdy-gurdy and folk flutes, all topped with the unmistakable skills of vocalist Thomas Lindner. With the title of their upcoming masterpiece, Knüppel aus dem Sack, the Munich-based outfit refers to a fairytale by the Brothers Grimm, "The Wishing-Table, the Gold-Ass, and the Cudgel in the Sack" (original German name: “Tischlein deck dich, Goldesel und Knüppel aus dem Sack”). Knüppel aus dem Sack shows the band at their undeniable peak as songwriters, storytellers and entertainers and embodies another high that is not only directed to die-hard fans but to everyone keen on diving into the magnificent universe of the German frontrunners.

Schandmaul on the album: "With the eleventh album we announce ourselves loud and clear back after the forced silence!" (Thomas Lindner)

"We report back! A rocking album, nevertheless unmistakably Schandmaul. Fresh wind came additionally by producer Simon Michael, who tickled unexpected sides from the band..." (Martin Duckstein)

"The new Schandmaul album is really on fire and with the first single we literally take the "cudgel out of the sack"! Look forward with us to a fantastic video, and that we can finally rock together again at concerts. We have the music for it in our luggage." (Stefan Brunner)

“Out of the cultural lockdown, out of the cold of winter, out of rigidity. Time to go out again, to meet and move. To new music, peacefully united. May the album be a ray of hope, especially now in these sad times. Peace." (Matthias Richter)

Knüppel aus dem Sack will be available in the following formats:

- Deluxe Wooden Box (incl. ltd CD Mediabook, LP recycled color vinyl, 7inch recycled colored vinyl with 2 excl.bonus tracks, Slipmat, Flag) – limited to 500 copies worldwide

- Deluxe Tow Sack (incl. ltd CD Mediabook, field flask) - limited to 500 copies worldwide

- LP Recycled Black Vinyl

- Ltd Edition CD Mediabook incl. 11 Tracks + 2 exclusive bonus tracks

- CD 6 pages Digisleeve inkl 11 Tracks

- Digital Album

Tracklisting:

"Knüppel aus dem Sack"

"Königsgarde" (feat. Saltatio Mortis, Ben Metzner)

"Das Gerücht"

"Der Pfeifer"

"Tatzelwurm"

"Der Flug"

"Der Quacksalber"

"Luft und Liebe"

"Glück auf!" (feat. Fiddler´s Green)

"Irgendwann"

"Niamh"

"Der elfseitige Würfel" (Bonus Track)

"Long John Silver" (Bonus Track)

Schandmaul are:

Thomas Lindner - vocals, guitar, piano, accordion

Stefan Brunner – drums

Martin Duckstein - acoustic guitar, e-guitar, cister, banjo

Birgit Muggenthalter - bagpipes, (folk) flutes

Matthias Richter - e-Bass, double bass

Saskia Forkert - violin, hurdy-gurdy, background vocals

