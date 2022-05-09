SCORPIONS Announce Rock Believer North American Tour With Special Guests WHITESNAKE
May 9, 2022, an hour ago
Fresh off of their sold-out Sin City Nights Las Vegas residency, Scorpions will return to North America on the Rock Believer World Tour with special guests Whitesnake on their Farewell Tour. The two-month long run of dates kicks off on August 14 in Toronto with additional concerts in Los Angeles, Detroit, Chicago, Dallas and Denver, amongst others. In addition to Whitesnake, Swedish band Thundermother will be joining the tour.
Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, May 13 at 10 AM local time on Ticketmaster.com. Scorpions Rock Zone fan club members will have exclusive, first access to tickets starting Tuesday, May 10 at 10 AM, local time. For more information and to join the fan community visit The-Scorpions.com/RockZone. Get tickets here.
“After the amazing start we’ve had with our residency in Las Vegas, it‘s about time to come back for a real tour to rock the US like a hurricane again. We can‘t wait to see all you Rock Believers out there!” - Klaus Meine
“Once again it's time to feel the sting of the Scorpions & the bite of the Whitesnake!!! Can’t wait!!!” - David Coverdale
Tour dates:
August
21 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
24 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron
27 - Montreal, QC - Bell Center
30 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
September
1 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena
5 - Atlantic City, NJ - Borgata Casino **
7 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena
9 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Casino **
12 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live
14 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
17 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
19 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center
21 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Arena
24 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum
27 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
29 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
October
1 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena
4 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
7 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Cente
9 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
13 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
15 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
18 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Coliseum
21 - Las Vegas, NV - Mandalay Bay
** Scorpions only