SCORPIONS Cancel Upcoming German Dates Due To Matthias Jabs Injury - “We Are Deeply Sorry”

The Scorpions must cancel all upcoming Germany dates in September 2024 due to an injury by Matthias Jabs, who requires surgery and subsequent rehabilitation. The following concerts are affected:

September

11 - Nürnberg, Germany - Arena Nürnberger Versicherung

13 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena

15 - Leipzig, Germany - Quarterback Immobilien Arena

18 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

20 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

The cancellation hits the band hard, as they were on the finish line of their Love At First Sting world tour. She deeply regrets this decision and apologizes to the more than 40,000 fans who have already purchased tickets, as well as to the organizers.

"We are deeply sorry, especially of course Matthias Jabs, that due to the accident of our friend and Scorpions lead guitarist, the five concerts of our Germany tour cannot take place as planned in September and in close cooperation with the tour organizer, we will announce news as soon as possible. All our fans, all the rock believers in Germany, who have been looking forward to the shows with us, we ask for understanding. Klaus, Rudolf, Mickey and Pawel.”

Ticket holders will soon receive more information directly from their point of sale.