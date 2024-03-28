SCORPIONS Celebrate 40th Anniversary Of Love At First Sting Album With Documentary + Two Full Concerts (Video)

On March 27, 1984, Scorpions released their classic album, Love At First Sting. The band celebrated the 40th anniversary of the album by airing three showcases via their official YouTube Channel:

Scorpions - Rockpop iI Concert (17/12/1983), The Story Of Love At First Sting, and Scorpions - Live in Tokyo | Super Rock 1984. Check out all three below.

Scorpions - Rockpop iI Concert (17/12/1983)

Setlist:

"Blackout"

"Loving You Sunday Morning"

"Make It Real"

"Coming Home"

"Always Somewhere"

"Holiday"

"Can’t Live Without You"

"Dynamite"

"The Zoo"

"Can’t Get Enough"

The Story Of Love At First Sting

Scorpions - Live in Tokyo | Super Rock 1984

Setlist:

"Blackout"

"Coming Home"

"Bad Boys Running Wild"

"Make It Real"

"Big City Nights"

"Coast To Coast"

"Rock You Like A Hurricane"

"Can’t Live Without You"

"Dynamite"

"The Zoo"

"Can’t Get Enough"

Scorpions are returning to the Las Vegas Strip in 2024 with a brand new exclusive headlining residency show in celebration of the 40th anniversary of Love At First Sting, performing the album plus all of their biggest hits.

Scorpions - Love At First Sting Las Vegas kicks off on Thursday, April 11, 2024 at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The new show follows the band’s popular “Sin City Nights” residency which sold out all nine performances at the venue in 2022.

"We're very excited to return to Las Vegas in 2024 for nine more concerts at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino’s Bakkt Theater. We can't wait to share our new show with our fans in the US, celebrating the 40th anniversary of the iconic Love At First Sting album along with our biggest Hits! Get ready for another Desert Sting … it's gonna be a Hell of a Ride!!!" - Klaus Meine

For more information and and to claim your tickets, visit The-Scorpions.com/RockZone.

The nine performances on sale are:

April 2024: 11, 13, 18, 20, 24, 26 & 28

May 2024: 1 & 3