SCORPIONS Drummer MIKKEY DEE Provides Tour Kit Rundown In New Video
March 16, 2023, an hour ago
In the video below, Mikkey Dee of the Scorpions takes Modern Drummer Magazine on a piece-by-piece journey through his impressive drum kit at the Forum in Los Angeles, California.
Catch Scorpions live in concert at the following shows:
April
8 - Estadio Cuscatlán - San Salvador, El Salvador
12 - Arena Amazônia - Manaus, Brazil
15 - Monsters Of Rock at Estadio El Campín - Bogotá, Colombia
18 - Ribeirao Rock Fest at Arena Eurobike - Ribeirão Preto, Brazil
20 - Hard Rock Live - Florianópolis, Brazil
22 - Monsters Of Rock at Allianz Parque - São Paulo, Brazil
25 - Ginásio Gigantinho at Porto Alegre - Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil
28 - Parque De La Ciudad - Buenos Aires, Argentina
30 - Master Of Rock at Estadio Santa Laura - Santiago, Chile
May
9 - Zenith - Lille, France
12 - Zénith Nantes Métropole - Nantes, France
14 - Westfalenhalle - Dortmund, Germany
16 - SAP Arena - Mannheim, Germany
19 - Zag Arena - Hannover, Germany
21 - Schleyer Halle - Stuttgart, Germany
23 - Mercedes Benz Arena - Berlin, Germany
28 - Hall Tony Garnier - Lyon, France
31 - Zenith - Toulouse, France
June
2 - Hallenstadion - Zürich, Switzerland
5 - Olympiahalle - Munich, Germany
7 - Winning Group Arena - Brno-Střed, Czech Republic
10 - Atlas Arena - Łódź, Poland
12 - Royal Arena - Copenhagen, Denmark
14 - Avicii Arena - Stockholm, Sweden
17 - Song Festival Grounds - Tallinn, Estonia
19 - Žalgirio Arena - Kaunas, Lithuania
22 - Ergo Arena - Gdansk, Poland
25 - Štark-Arena - Beograd, Serbia
28 - Romexpo - Bucharest, Romania
30 - Midalidare Rock In The Wine Valley - Mogilovo, Bulgaria
July
6 - Festival les Déferlantes Sud de France - Céret, France
11 - Icónica Sevilla Fest at Plaza de España de Sevilla - Sevilla, Spain
16 - Altice Forum - Braga, Portugal