SCORPIONS Drummer MIKKEY DEE Reflects On Turning Down LEMMY's First Offer To Join MOTÖRHEAD - "I Felt I Wasn't Ready For A Band Like Motörhead"

Scorpions drummer Mikkey Dee recently guested on Waste Some Time with Jason Green for a career-spanning interview, touching on his time with the Scorpions, Motörhead, King Diamond, Don Dokken and more. Check out the interview below.

On Lemmy's first invitation to join Motörhead

Mikkey: "That must have been '86 or '87, that was the first time he asked me to... not really join the band. He was feeling me out, said 'You should come play with us...' Some magazines have been writing that I completely said no - and I was very honoured that Lemmy was interested in me - but I felt I wasn't ready for a band like Motörhead at that time. I wanted to earn my stripes more, get more routine and experience out on the road. I actually said, with full respect, that I was happy in King Diamond. We kept in touch. He would send me postcards from all over the world, call me from a hotel phone or even a pay phone just to chat."

Dee recently took to social media to share the video below, featuring a performance of the intro to the King Diamond song, "Welcome Home".

Says Mikkey: "I got so many requests, the whole time, about the intro to 'Welcome Home' with King Diamond that we once upon a time did. I barely remember it, but it's a good one. And I'll play it for you. I get requests all the time. And it's really not a complicated one, but it fit that time for that song. So, here we go. I'll play it for you. Check it out."

Mikkey Dee, who played in Motörhead from 1992 up until Lemmy Kilmister's death in 2015, has been behind the kit for Scorpions since 2016.

Scorpions recently announced that their Sin City Nights Vegas Residency dates, scheduled for May 8 - 30, 2021 at Zappos Theater, have been rescheduled to March 26 - April 16, 2022 with special guests Queensrÿche.

"We can’t wait to be reunited with all of you then," says the band.

Fans who have purchased tickets to an affected performance will have their tickets automatically transferred to a new date with the exact same seats, including VIP packages where applicable. If you are unable to attend that date, please visit your original point of purchase for a refund. Those interested in purchasing tickets for the new dates can do so at ticketmaster.com/scorpionsvegas.