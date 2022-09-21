SCORPIONS - Fan-Filmed HD Footage Of Entire Hollywood, FL Show Streaming

German rock legends, Scorpions, brought their Rock Believer tour to Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL on September 12th. Fan-filmed HD footage of the entire show can be viewed below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Gas In The Tank"

"Make It Real"

"The Zoo"

"Coast To Coast"

"Seventh Sun"

"Peacemaker"

"Bad Boys Running Wild"

"Delicate Dance"

"Send Me An Angel"

"Wind Of Change"

"Tease Me Please Me"

"Rock Believer"

"New Vision"

"Blackout"

"Big City Nights"

Encore:

"No One Like You"

"Rock You Like A Hurricane"

Tour dates:

September

21 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Arena

24 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum

27 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

29 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

October

1 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

4 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

7 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Cente

9 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

13 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

15 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

18 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Coliseum

21 - Las Vegas, NV - Mandalay Bay

** Scorpions only

Scorpions have released the official fan video for "Rock Believer, the title track of the band's latest album. Says the band: "Thank you for sharing your videos with us, seeing you all rocking out to our tracks means the world to us."