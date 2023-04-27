SCORPIONS - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Monsters Of Rock 2023 Show In São Paulo, Brazil Streaming

German rock legends, Scorpions, performed at Monsters Of Rock 2023 in Sao Paulo, Brazil on April 22nd at Allianz Parque. Fan-filmed video of their entire set is available below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Gas In The Tank"

"Make It Real"

"The Zoo"

"Coast To Coast"

"Seventh Sun"

"Peacemaker"

"Bad Boys Running Wild"

"Delicate Dance"

"Send Me An Angel"

"Wind of Change"

"Tease Me, Please Me"

"Rock Believer"

"Blackout"

"Big City Nights"

Encore:

"Still Loving You"

"Rock You Like A Hurricane"

Photo taken from the official Scorpions Facebook page