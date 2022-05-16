SCORPIONS Forced To Cancel First Three Shows Of Rock Believer European Tour Due To Injury

German rock veterans, Scorpions, were forced to cancel the first three shows of their Rock Believer European tour due to an unspecified injury sustained by guitarist Matthias Jabs. The three shows - Lisbon, Portugal (May 10th), Toulouse, France (May 13th) and Lille, France (May 15th) - are due to be rescheduled. The Lisbon show will now go ahead on July 18th.

The tour will now kick off on May 17th. The schedule is as follows:

May

17 - AccorHotels Arena - Paris, France

23 - Arena di Verona - Verona, Italy

26 - O2 Arena - Prague, Czech Republic

28 - Tauron Arena - Kraków, Poland

30 - László Papp Budapest Sports Arena - Budapest, Hungary

June

3 - Rock Fest - Helsinki, Finland

5 - Atlas Rock - Gävle, Sweden

8 - Trondheim Spektrum - Trondheim, Norway

10 - Jyske Bank Boxen - Herning, Denmark

13 - Zenith Europe - Strasbourg, France

17 - Graspop Festival - Dessel, Belgium

20 - Arkéa Arena - Bordeaux, France

23 - Hellfest - Clisson, France

25 - Parque el batel - Cartagena, Spain

28 - Palais Nikaia - 0Nice, France

30 - Le Galaxie - Amneville, France

July

2 - Zénith d’Auvergne - Clermont-Ferrand, France

6 - Olympic Stadium - Athens, Greece

9 - Menora Mivtachim Arena - Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel

12 - Tsirion Stadium - Limassol, Cyprus

15 - Guitare en scene Festival - Saint-Julien-en-Genevois, France

18 - Altice Arena - Lisboa, Portugal

Scorpions are set to perform a historic concert to celebrate Bangladesh’s 50 years of independence at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday, May 6th. Check out the video below.