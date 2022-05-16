SCORPIONS Forced To Cancel First Three Shows Of Rock Believer European Tour Due To Injury
May 16, 2022, an hour ago
German rock veterans, Scorpions, were forced to cancel the first three shows of their Rock Believer European tour due to an unspecified injury sustained by guitarist Matthias Jabs. The three shows - Lisbon, Portugal (May 10th), Toulouse, France (May 13th) and Lille, France (May 15th) - are due to be rescheduled. The Lisbon show will now go ahead on July 18th.
The tour will now kick off on May 17th. The schedule is as follows:
May
17 - AccorHotels Arena - Paris, France
23 - Arena di Verona - Verona, Italy
26 - O2 Arena - Prague, Czech Republic
28 - Tauron Arena - Kraków, Poland
30 - László Papp Budapest Sports Arena - Budapest, Hungary
June
3 - Rock Fest - Helsinki, Finland
5 - Atlas Rock - Gävle, Sweden
8 - Trondheim Spektrum - Trondheim, Norway
10 - Jyske Bank Boxen - Herning, Denmark
13 - Zenith Europe - Strasbourg, France
17 - Graspop Festival - Dessel, Belgium
20 - Arkéa Arena - Bordeaux, France
23 - Hellfest - Clisson, France
25 - Parque el batel - Cartagena, Spain
28 - Palais Nikaia - 0Nice, France
30 - Le Galaxie - Amneville, France
July
2 - Zénith d’Auvergne - Clermont-Ferrand, France
6 - Olympic Stadium - Athens, Greece
9 - Menora Mivtachim Arena - Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
12 - Tsirion Stadium - Limassol, Cyprus
15 - Guitare en scene Festival - Saint-Julien-en-Genevois, France
18 - Altice Arena - Lisboa, Portugal
