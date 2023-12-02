SCORPIONS Guitarist MATTHIAS JABS Featured In The Flying V Documentary Interview - "It's A Rockstar Guitar, But It's A Beautiful Instrument" (Video)

The Flying V Documentary YouTube channel has released a new interview with Scorpions guitarist Matthias Jabs, who discusses his life in music, his music store, the Flying V guitar, and much more.

Jabs on The Flying V design:

"It:s a very special, simple shape. Very flashy. It's right into your face, and that's why it looks good for the posing rockstar. Some guitar players, the more introverted ones... you couldn't imagine Jeff Beck playing a Flying V. Some people run around and (does and windmill), so it's a rockstar guitar, but it's a beautiful instrument. It's well laid out, it's well balanced, and it sounds great."

Scorpions, have announced five German dates in Germany next September, as part of the band's Love At First Sting Tour 2024.

Says the band: "Very excited to bring the Love At First Sting Tour home to Germany. Join us next September. Tickets and info at The-Scorpions.com/tour.

The new dates are:

September

11 - Arena Nürnberger Versicherung - Nürnberg, Germany

13 - Barclaycard Arena - Hamburg, Germany

15 - Quarterback Immobilien Arena - Leipzig, Germany

18 - Lanxess Arena - Cologne, Germany

20 - Festhalle - Frankfurt, Germany

Scorpions are returning to the Las Vegas Strip in 2024 with a brand new exclusive headlining residency show in celebration of the 40th anniversary of their iconic album, Love At First Sting, performing the album plus all of their biggest hits.

Scorpions - Love At First Sting Las Vegas kicks off on Thursday, April 11, 2024 at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The new show follows the band’s popular “Sin City Nights” residency which sold out all nine performances at the venue in 2022.

"We're very excited to return to Las Vegas in 2024 for nine more concerts at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino’s Bakkt Theater. We can't wait to share our new show with our fans in the US, celebrating the 40th anniversary of the iconic Love At First Sting album along with our biggest Hits! Get ready for another Desert Sting … it's gonna be a Hell of a Ride!!!" - Klaus Meine

For more information and and to claim your tickets, visit The-Scorpions.com/RockZone.

The nine performances on sale are:

April 2024: 11, 13, 18, 20, 24, 26 & 28

May 2024: 1 & 3