SCORPIONS Guitarist MATTHIAS JABS On "Bad Accident" That Is Derailing Band's September Shows - "I Will Try Everything To Be Able To Play Guitar Again"

Hard rock legends, Scorpions, recently cancelled all upcoming German dates in September, due to guitarist Matthias Jabs injury, which required surgery and subsequent rehabilitation.

Matthias has since issued the following update:

"Dear fans and friends, as you might have heard already, i had a bad accident in my rented summer house. I fell down the stairs with 16 steps and broke my left pinky twice and I also broke my left heel.

"I had surgeries on both, hand and foot, by the best specialists I could find in Hamburg. Now it is time to heal and start the physical rehabilitation for a speedy recovery.

"I will try everything to be able to play guitar again on stage as soon as possible. I am sorry to tell you, that the shows in September won't be happening, but I am very optimistic that we will see you again very soon. Rock n Roll forever, Yours Matthias."

Scorpions previously issued the following: "We are deeply sorry, especially of course Matthias Jabs, that due to the accident of our friend and Scorpions lead guitarist, the five concerts of our Germany tour cannot take place as planned in September and in close cooperation with the tour organizer, we will announce news as soon as possible. All our fans, all the rock believers in Germany, who have been looking forward to the shows with us, we ask for understanding. Klaus, Rudolf, Mickey and Pawel.”

Affected dates:

September

11 - Nürnberg, Germany - Arena Nürnberger Versicherung

13 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena

15 - Leipzig, Germany - Quarterback Immobilien Arena

18 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

20 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle