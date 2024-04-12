SCORPIONS Launch "Love At First Sting Las Vegas" Residency; Setlist, Video

Scorpions are back on the Las Vegas Strip with a brand new exclusive headlining residency show in celebration of the 40th anniversary of Love At First Sting, performing the album plus all of their biggest hits.

Scorpions - Love At First Sting Las Vegas kicked off on Thursday (April 11) at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The new show follows the band’s popular “Sin City Nights” residency which sold out all nine performances at the venue in 2022. Video from the show can be found below.

Setlist:

"Coming Home"

"Gas In The Tank"

"Big City Nights"

"I'm Leaving You"

"The Zoo"

"Crossfire"

"Coast To Coast"

"Send Me An Angel"

"Make It Real"

"Wind Of Change"

"Peacemaker"

"The Same Thrill"

"Tease Me Please Me"

"Bad Boys Running Wild"

"Blackout"

"Still Loving You"

"Rock You Like A Hurricane"

Remaining performances on sale are:

April: 13, 18, 20, 24, 26, 28

May: 1, 3

Tickets at The-Scorpions.com/RockZone.