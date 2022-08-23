SCORPIONS Launch North American Leg Of Rock Believer Tour In Toronto; Video
August 23, 2022, an hour ago
Scorpions launched the North American leg of their Rock Believer tour on Sunday (August 21) at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto, ON (Canada). 4K HDR footage from the show, courtesy of YouTube user "rjkStudios" can be found below.
Scorpions setlist:
"Gas In The Tank"
"Make It Real"
"The Zoo"
"Coast To Coast"
"Seventh Sun"
"Peacemaker"
"Bad Boys Running Wild"
"Delicate Dance"
"Send Me An Angel"
"Wind Of Change"
"Tease Me Please Me"
"Rock Believer"
"New Vision"
"Blackout"
"Big City Nights"
Encore:
"No One Like You"
"Rock You Like A Hurricane"
Whitesnake recently canceled their support slot on the Scorpions tour due to David Coverdale’s “persistent upper respiratory infection.” Scorpions will still play all the shows on the trek, featuring support from the Swedish Thundermother.
Tour dates:
August
24 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron
27 - Montreal, QC - Bell Center
30 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
September
1 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena
5 - Atlantic City, NJ - Borgata Casino **
7 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena
9 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Casino **
12 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live
14 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
17 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
19 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center
21 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Arena
24 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum
27 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
29 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
October
1 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena
4 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
7 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Cente
9 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
13 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
15 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
18 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Coliseum
21 - Las Vegas, NV - Mandalay Bay
** Scorpions only
Scorpions have released the official fan video for "Rock Believer, the title track of the band's latest album. Says the band: "Thank you for sharing your videos with us, seeing you all rocking out to our tracks means the world to us."
Scorpions previously released a lyric video for their new single, "Hammersmith", a bonus track on the UK edition of Rock Believer. Stream the single here, and watch the clip below.
The new single is not just an anthem to an iconic music venue, it is also a contemporary manifesto, showing just how much enthusiasm they still have for hard rock, the roots of their fame and original metal. “The song,” says Klaus Meine, “takes us back to a time when we played in the smallest clubs, just dreaming about being able to perform in the Temple of Rock, the Hammersmith Odeon.”