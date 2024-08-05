SCORPIONS Perform “Big City Nights” With DORO At Wacken; Video

Germany’s greatest export Scorpions performed live at Wacken Open Air 2024 and they were joined by Doro Pesch for the Love At First Sting classic “Big City Nights.

Check out fan-filmed video below:

Scorpions will celebrate their 60th anniversary in 2025 and guitarist Rudolf Schenker says “interesting things” will be happening in an interview with Spain’s Mariskal Rock.

Talking 60 years of Scorpions, Schenker reflects, “60 years of Scorpions. Sounds like very old band. Maybe on one hand it is, maybe. But on the other hand, we always kept our mind fresh, to be on the spot. That's the very important point. Many bands came up and exploded and were so successful. But the problem is success is a very dangerous thing because the egos fighting in the band together. [The] Beatles, as an example. [The Rolling] Stones managed to stay together. So, and the same with the Scorpions. We started from Germany, very slowly.

“It was not easy for us to go in other countries then, but we managed it. By doing this, we made our personal Scorpions logo so strong that we, as people, Klaus [Meine, singer] and me, and Matthias [Jabs, guitarist], we became partners in crime, partners in friendship. And because we know how difficult it is to go around the world and make it, make success happening, but we made it with our own power, not make big managements or stuff like this in the first place. No - we did by our own. Out of that, we know what success is all about, and I think that's the important point. And that's the situation, is that when we celebrate next year's 60 years of Scorpions, there will be some interesting things happening."

Deadline is exclusively reporting that Ali Afshar‘s ESX Entertainment has signed on to develop and produce the musical biopic Wind Of Change, about German rock band Scorpions, which will tell the story of three unlikely friends whose passion for rock n’ roll fueled their rise from the ashes of post-World War II Germany to the global stardom in the 1980s as the multi-platinum rock band Scorpions.

With their home soil still divided, and friends and family on the other side of the Berlin Wall, Rudolf Schenker, Klaus Meine & Matthias Jabs made the bold decision to defy state bans and take a leap of faith behind Soviet lines to fill arenas in the heart of the USSR. At the height of their revolutionary tour, the band releases what will become the defining theme for the end of the Cold War – a ballad that circles the globe as the Wall comes down and resonates to this day as an anthem for peace.

The movie’s title comes from the band’s 1991 global hit single, which was released after the failed coup that would lead to the end of the Soviet Union. That’s when the Soviet Union’s hardline Communist party hardliners tried to take control of the USSR from Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev. The single sold 14M copies worldwide.

French-born filmmaker Alex Ranarivelo (American Wrestler: The Wizard) will direct.

