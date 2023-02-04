SCORPIONS Perform "Blackout" At Wacken Open Air 2012; Video Streaming

Scorpions have shared professionally-filmed footage of their performance of "Blackout" from the 2012 edition of Germany's Wacken Open Air festival. Check it out below.

Scorpions french fan club, Crazyscorps, has released a new interview with frontman Klaus Meine, available for streaming below.

During the chat, Klaus talks about writing songs for the band's Rock Believer album, the current political situation in Europe, the impact of the pandemic and the war on his perception of the world, his will to remove "Wind Of Change" from the band's setlist, and his love for France, among other subjects.



