SCORPIONS Perform “Can’t Live Without You” From Rock In Rio 1985; Classic Video Streaming

Germany’s greatest export Scorpions have uploaded classic footage performing Blackout track “Can't Live Without You” from Rock In Rio 1985. “Can’t Live Without You” is the second song on the Blackout album and was released as a single in the U.K. in July 1982.

1985 was the first edition of the Rock In Rio festival. It was held from January 11-20 and an estimated 1.4 million attended. Scorpions performed on two days of the festival – Tuesday, January 15 and Saturday, January 19.

