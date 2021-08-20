SCORPIONS Perform “Rock You Like A Hurricane” Live In Mexico City 1994; Video

Scorpions have continued to upload footage from Mexico City 1994; check out the Love At First Sting classic, “Rock You Like A Hurricane” below.

More from Mexico City 1994 - the Taken By Force track "He's A Woman, She's A Man":

Scorpions have offered fans a first glance at their new music. The currently untitled effort will be the band's 19th studio album; a release date has not yet been announced.

Scorpions singer Klaus Meine, along with guitarists Rudolf Schenker and Matthias Jabs uploaded the following video to social media from Peppermint Park Studios in Hannover, Germany.

According to Klaus: "We're in the studio right now, as you can see — Peppermint Park in Hannover — and this morning, we decided to give you guys a little snippet. We're here for a year. We spent so much time in here working with the recording sessions. And right now it's so very exciting to finally listen to the mixes coming in from Berlin the other day. And we just wanted to share this moment with all of you out there. And believe me, we can't wait — not only to give you a little snippet but to play you the whole damn album. All right? And we'll see you out there."