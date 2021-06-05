SCORPIONS Perform "Still Loving You" In Brooklyn On Return To Forever Tour 2015; Video

Video footage of Scorpions performing "Still Loving You", live in Brooklyn, New York in September 2015 as part of their Return To Forever tour, can be seen below:

Scorpions recently announced that their Sin City Nights Vegas Residency dates, scheduled for May 8 - 30, 2021 at Zappos Theater, have been rescheduled to March 26 - April 16, 2022 with special guests Queensrÿche.

"We can’t wait to be reunited with all of you then," says the band.

Fans who have purchased tickets to an affected performance will have their tickets automatically transferred to a new date with the exact same seats, including VIP packages where applicable. If you are unable to attend that date, please visit your original point of purchase for a refund. Those interested in purchasing tickets for the new dates can do so at ticketmaster.com/scorpionsvegas.