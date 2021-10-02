SCORPIONS Perform "Still Loving You" With Violinist VANESSA MAE In Taratata 1996; Video
Scorpions have uploaded footage from their show at Taratata 1996. In the video below, the German legends perform their hit "Still Loving You" with special guest, violinist Vanessa Mae.
In February 2022 the Scorpions will release their 19th studio album, Rock Believer, followed by a world tour. During the pandemic the band retreated to the studio in their German hometown in Hannover and started working on new songs.
"The album was written and recorded in the Scorpions DNA with core Schenker/Meine compositions," says Klaus Meine. "We recorded the album as a band live in one room, like we did in the '80s."
The Scorpions will kick off their Rock Believer World Tour in March 2022 in Las Vegas, where the band will play nine shows as part of their residency at Planet Hollywood Hotel. Afterwards, they will cross the Atlantic to Europe where they will play six concerts in France and six shows in Germany supported by Wolfgang Van Halen’s new band, Mammoth WVH.
Scorpions Rock Zone fan community members have exclusive first access to tickets and VIP packages beginning Thursday, September 30th at 10:00am CET here, with tickets going on sale to the general public on Friday, October 1st at 10:00am CET.
Rock Believer will be released on February 11th, 2022 with the first single, "Peacemaker", out October 21st.
Tour dates:
March
26 - Zappos Theater - Las Vegas, NV
30 - Zappos Theater - Las Vegas, NV
April
1 - Zappos Theater - Las Vegas, NV
3 - Zappos Theater - Las Vegas, NV
7 - Zappos Theater - Las Vegas, NV
9 - Zappos Theater - Las Vegas, NV
12 - Zappos Theater - Las Vegas, NV
14 - Zappos Theater - Las Vegas, NV
16 - Zappos Theater - Las Vegas, NV
May
10 - Altice Arena - Lisbon, Portugal
13 - Zenith Toulouse Metropole - Toulouse, France
15 - Zenith De Lille - Lille, France
17 - Accorhotels Arena - Paris, France
21 - Hallenstadion - Zurich, Switzerland
23 - Arena Di Verona - Verona, Italy
26 - O2 Arena - Prague, Czech Republic
28 - Tauron Arena - Kraków, Poland
30 - Laszlo Papp Sports Arena - Budapest, Hungary
June
3 - Rockfest - Helsinki, Finland
8 - Schleyerhalle - Stuttgart, Germany*
10 - Olympiahalle - Munich, Germany*
12 - Festhalle - Frankfurt, Germany*
16 - Mercedes-Benz Arena - Berlin, Germany*
17 - Zag Arena - Hannover, Germany*
19 - Westfalenhalle - Dortmund, Germany*
23 - Hellfest - Clisson, France
25 - Rock Imperium Festival - Cartagena, Spain
28 - Palais Nikaia - Nice, France
30 - Le Galaxie - Amneville, France
July
2 - Zenith D'Auvergne - Clermont-Ferrand, France
*w/ Mammoth WVH