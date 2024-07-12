SCORPIONS Perform “The Zoo” From Rock In Rio 1985; Classic Video Streaming

Germany’s greatest export Scorpions have uploaded classic footage performing Animal Magnetism classic "The Zoo” from Rock In Rio 1985. “The Zoo” is the penultimate song on Animal Magnetism and was released as a single in August 1980, earning the most success in the U.K, peaking at #75.

1985 was the first edition of the Rock In Rio festival. It was held from January 11-20 and an estimated 1.4 million attended. Scorpions performed on two days of the festival – Tuesday, January 15 and Saturday, January 19.

Check out the energetic Blackout tune "Dynamite":

Check out previous footage of Blackout song "Can't Live Without You":

Watch previous footage of the Love At First Sting classic "Still Loving You":

Check out previous video of the Scorps performing Animal Magnetism track “Make It Real”: