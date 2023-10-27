SCORPIONS Perform “The Zoo” Live In Houston 1980; Rare Video Streaming

October 27, 2023, 28 minutes ago

news hard rock rarities scorpions

SCORPIONS Perform “The Zoo” Live In Houston 1980; Rare Video Streaming

German legends have uploaded a performance of the Animal Magnetism classic “The Zoo” from Houston, TX on June 27, 1980. The footage has been carefully restored from the band’s archives. 

Check out previously released footage of "Animal Magnetism":

Watch previously released footage of the band performing another Animal Magnetism track, “Don’t Make No Promises (Your Body Can’t Keep)", from the same show:



Featured Video

ART OF ANARCHY – “Vilified”

ART OF ANARCHY – “Vilified”

Latest Reviews