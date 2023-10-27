SCORPIONS Perform “The Zoo” Live In Houston 1980; Rare Video Streaming
October 27, 2023, 28 minutes ago
German legends have uploaded a performance of the Animal Magnetism classic “The Zoo” from Houston, TX on June 27, 1980. The footage has been carefully restored from the band’s archives.
Check out previously released footage of "Animal Magnetism":
Watch previously released footage of the band performing another Animal Magnetism track, “Don’t Make No Promises (Your Body Can’t Keep)", from the same show: