SCORPIONS Perform "You And I" In Taratata 1996; Video

Scorpions have uploaded footage from their show at Taratata 1996. In the video below, the German legends perform "You And I" from the Pure Instinct album.

Scorpions recently offered fans a first glance at their new music. The currently untitled effort will be the band's 19th studio album.

Scorpions singer Klaus Meine, along with guitarists Rudolf Schenker and Matthias Jabs uploaded the following video to social media from Peppermint Park Studios in Hannover, Germany.

According to Klaus: "We're in the studio right now, as you can see — Peppermint Park in Hannover — and this morning, we decided to give you guys a little snippet. We're here for a year. We spent so much time in here working with the recording sessions. And right now it's so very exciting to finally listen to the mixes coming in from Berlin the other day. And we just wanted to share this moment with all of you out there. And believe me, we can't wait — not only to give you a little snippet but to play you the whole damn album. All right? And we'll see you out there."

Scorpions' recently recorded new album is expected in early 2022. The album was recorded at Peppermint Park Studios in Hannover, and mixed at Hansa Studios in Berlin. Stay tuned for updates.