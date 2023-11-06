SCORPIONS - Pre-Sale Tickets For 2024 Love At First Sting Las Vegas Residency Now Available

Scorpions are returning to the Las Vegas Strip in 2024 with a brand new exclusive headlining residency show in celebration of the 40th anniversary of their iconic album, Love At First Sting, performing the album plus all of their biggest hits.

Scorpions - Love At First Sting Las Vegas kicks off on Thursday, April 11, 2024 at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The new show follows the band’s popular “Sin City Nights” residency which sold out all nine performances at the venue in 2022.

"We're very excited to return to Las Vegas in 2024 for nine more concerts at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino’s Bakkt Theater. We can't wait to share our new show with our fans in the US, celebrating the 40th anniversary of the iconic Love At First Sting album along with our biggest Hits! Get ready for another Desert Sting … it's gonna be a Hell of a Ride!!!" - Klaus Meine

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, November 10 at 10 AM, PT . Scorpions Rock Zone fan community members have exclusive, first access to tickets. For more information and and to claim yours, visit The-Scorpions.com/RockZone.

The nine performances going on sale are:

April 2024: 11, 13, 18, 20, 24, 26 & 28

May 2024: 1 & 3

(Photo - Marc Theis)