SCORPIONS, QUEENSRŸCHE, SEBASTIAN BACH And More - Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp Returns To Las Vegas In 2022

Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp announces an exclusive new Camp session featuring legendary rockers, Scorpions, who are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their iconic and beloved power ballad "Wind Of Change". Joining in the fun will be Skid Row vocalist, Sebastian Bach, and members of Queensrÿche. This unique camp will take place in Las Vegas, NV over Thursday, March 31 through Sunday, April 3 culminating with a mainstage performance of the campers with the celebrity mentors at Planet Hollywood, on the Las Vegas Strip. Campers can register for this special session here.

Rockstar mentors in Vegas include Vinny Appice (Dio, Black Sabbath), Gary Hoey, Lez Warner (The Cult), Teddy Adreadis (Guns n’ Roses, Alice Cooper), Zach Throne (Slash), Chris Reeve (Filter), John Corabi, Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake) and many more.

Earlier this month, Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp heralded the return of live in-person camps announcing two sessions set for later this year and returning to where it all started 25 years ago, in South Florida! The first camp takes place on November 11-14, 2021. The Rock Star counselors at this session include Dave Mustaine of Megadeth, Steve Morse from Deep Purple, and Richie Faulkner of Judas Priest, among others. A second camp is scheduled for December 2-5 and features Tico Torres from Bon Jovi, Aerosmith’s Joe Perry, Vernon Reid from Living Colour and many others. During both camps the counselors are not only there to teach but will also join in for the final night’s jam at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, FL. A complete listing of all Camps and counselors announced to date is available now at rockcamp.com.

“Las Vegas has always been a favorite spot for the Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Campers but coming back to ‘Sin City’ with the Scorpions and Queensryche after the crazy year we’ve all been through couldn’t be more perfect and adding in Sebastian, one of the greatest rock metal singers, is icing on the cake.” - David Fishof, Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp Founder

Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp was created 25 years ago to provide real people the once-in-a-lifetime experience of connecting and jamming with their musical heroes. The Camp has provided unforgettable memories, advice and feedback for attendees worldwide. Camp events span over four jam packed days where campers join a band mentored by today’s top touring musicians, and work up to final performances with the headliner rockstars at legendary venues from Abbey Road Studios in London, to Hollywood’s Whisky A Go Go, to the Atlantic resort in The Bahamas.