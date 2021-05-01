SCORPIONS - Rare Audio Recording Of Entire Paris 1979 Show Featuring Guitarist MICHAEL SCHENKER Streaming

The Crazyscorps YouTube channel has uploaded audio of the Scorpions performing at Hippodrome Pantin in Paris, France on March 28th, 1979 on the Lovedrive tour. The recording features guitarist Michael Schenker, who would leave the band in April 1979 during this tour. He was replaced by Matthias Jabs, who initially joined the band in 1978 when Uli Jon Roth departed but left temporarily when the Scorpions chose to keep Schenker in the line-up following the Lovedrive recording sessions.

The setlist was as follows:

"Pictured Life"

"Backstage Queen"

"We'll Burn the Sky"

"Loving You Sunday Morning"

"Lovedrive"

"In Trance"

"Is There Anybody There?"

"Always Somewhere"

"Lipstick Traces" (UFO cover)

"Life's Like a River"

"Fly to the Rainbow"

"Doctor Doctor" (UFO cover)

"He's a Woman - She's a Man"

"Another Piece of Meat"

"Top of the Bill"

- Drum Solo -

"Robot Man"

"Kojo No Tsuki"

"Steamrock Fever"

"Can't Get Enough"