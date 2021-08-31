SCORPIONS Receive European Culture Prize - "It Was Truly A Night To Remember"

Legendary German rockers, Scorpions, have announced that they have received The European Culture Prize, which is presented annually to individuals and organisations who have contributed to the idea of a unified Europe.

Says the band: "What an honour to receive the wonderful European Culture Award 2021 in Bonn, Germany. Thank you so much… it was truly a night to remember."



Scorpions recently offered fans a first glance at their new music. The currently untitled effort will be the band's 19th studio album.

Scorpions singer Klaus Meine, along with guitarists Rudolf Schenker and Matthias Jabs uploaded the following video to social media from Peppermint Park Studios in Hannover, Germany.

According to Klaus: "We're in the studio right now, as you can see — Peppermint Park in Hannover — and this morning, we decided to give you guys a little snippet. We're here for a year. We spent so much time in here working with the recording sessions. And right now it's so very exciting to finally listen to the mixes coming in from Berlin the other day. And we just wanted to share this moment with all of you out there. And believe me, we can't wait — not only to give you a little snippet but to play you the whole damn album. All right? And we'll see you out there."

Scorpions' recently recorded new album is expected in early 2022. The album was recorded at Peppermint Park Studios in Hannover, and mixed at Hansa Studios in Berlin. Stay tuned for updates.

