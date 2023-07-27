SCORPIONS Receive Great Lower Saxony Cross Of Merit - "It Was A Fantastic Celebration"

German rock legends, Scorpions, were honoured with the Great Lower Saxony Cross Of Merit on Tuesday, July 25. Stephan Weil, the Prime Minister of Lower Saxony, presented the award to the band.

Says Scorpions: "Today we received the Great Lower Saxony Cross of Merit from the Prime Minister of Lower Saxony, Stephan Weil, within the city of Hannover, Germany 🇩🇪 It was a fantastic celebration, and we would like to thank Prime Minister Stephan Weil and the State of Lower Saxony for the presentation of this wonderful Honour…. Scorpions."





