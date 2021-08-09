SCORPIONS Rehearse New Song For Upcoming Tour; Video

Scorpions have released a short video from their studio in Hannover Germany. The clip features the band rehearsing a new song (possibly titled "Seventh Sun") for their upcoming tour. Watch below:



Scorpions' recently recorded new album is expected in early 2022. The album was recorded at Peppermint Park Studios in Hannover, and mixed at Hansa Studios in Berlin. Stay tuned for updates.

Find Scorpions' tour itinerary here.