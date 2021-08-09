SCORPIONS Rehearse New Song For Upcoming Tour; Video

August 9, 2021, 17 minutes ago

news hard rock scorpions

SCORPIONS Rehearse New Song For Upcoming Tour; Video

Scorpions have released a short video from their studio in Hannover Germany. The clip features the band rehearsing a new song (possibly titled "Seventh Sun") for their upcoming tour. Watch below:

Scorpions' recently recorded new album is expected in early 2022. The album was recorded at Peppermint Park Studios in Hannover, and mixed at Hansa Studios in Berlin. Stay tuned for updates.

Find Scorpions' tour itinerary here.




Featured Audio

IRON MAIDEN - "The Writing On The Wall"

IRON MAIDEN - "The Writing On The Wall"

Featured Video

RAVENOUS Premieres "Die 1,000 Deaths"

RAVENOUS Premieres "Die 1,000 Deaths"

Latest Reviews