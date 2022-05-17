SCORPIONS Release Lyric Video For Rock Believer Bonus Track "The Language Of My Heart"

Scorpions have released a lyric video for "The Language Of My Heart", a bonus track on French edition of the band's new album, Rock Believer. Watch below:

Scorpions will return to North America on the Rock Believer World Tour with special guests Whitesnake on their Farewell Tour. The two-month long run of dates kicks off on August 14 in Toronto with additional concerts in Los Angeles, Detroit, Chicago, Dallas and Denver, amongst others. In addition to Whitesnake, Swedish band Thundermother will be joining the tour. Get tickets here.

“After the amazing start we’ve had with our residency in Las Vegas, it‘s about time to come back for a real tour to rock the US like a hurricane again. We can‘t wait to see all you Rock Believers out there!” - Klaus Meine

“Once again it's time to feel the sting of the Scorpions & the bite of the Whitesnake!!! Can’t wait!!!” - David Coverdale

Tour dates:

August

21 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

24 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron

27 - Montreal, QC - Bell Center

30 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

September

1 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

5 - Atlantic City, NJ - Borgata Casino **

7 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

9 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Casino **

12 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

14 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

17 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

19 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center

21 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Arena

24 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum

27 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

29 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

October

1 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

4 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

7 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Cente

9 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

13 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

15 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

18 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Coliseum

21 - Las Vegas, NV - Mandalay Bay

** Scorpions only