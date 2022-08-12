SCORPIONS Release New Single "Hammersmith"; Lyric Video Streaming
August 12, 2022, an hour ago
Scorpions have released a lyric video for their new single, "Hammersmith", a bonus track on the UK edition of the band's Rock Believer album. Stream the single here, and watch the clip below:
Whitesnake has canceled their upcoming North American tour supporting the Scorpions due to David Coverdale’s “persistent upper respiratory infection.” Scorpions will still play all the shows on the trek, featuring support from the Swedish Thundermother, beginning on August 21 in Toronto, and ending on October 21 in Las Vegas.
Tour dates:
August
21 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
24 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron
27 - Montreal, QC - Bell Center
30 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
September
1 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena
5 - Atlantic City, NJ - Borgata Casino **
7 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena
9 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Casino **
12 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live
14 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
17 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
19 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center
21 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Arena
24 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum
27 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
29 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
October
1 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena
4 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
7 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Cente
9 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
13 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
15 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
18 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Coliseum
21 - Las Vegas, NV - Mandalay Bay
** Scorpions only