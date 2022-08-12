SCORPIONS Release New Single "Hammersmith"; Lyric Video Streaming

Scorpions have released a lyric video for their new single, "Hammersmith", a bonus track on the UK edition of the band's Rock Believer album. Stream the single here, and watch the clip below:

Whitesnake has canceled their upcoming North American tour supporting the Scorpions due to David Coverdale’s “persistent upper respiratory infection.” Scorpions will still play all the shows on the trek, featuring support from the Swedish Thundermother, beginning on August 21 in Toronto, and ending on October 21 in Las Vegas.

Tour dates:

August

21 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

24 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron

27 - Montreal, QC - Bell Center

30 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

September

1 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

5 - Atlantic City, NJ - Borgata Casino **

7 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

9 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Casino **

12 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

14 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

17 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

19 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center

21 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Arena

24 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum

27 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

29 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

October

1 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

4 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

7 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Cente

9 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

13 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

15 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

18 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Coliseum

21 - Las Vegas, NV - Mandalay Bay

** Scorpions only