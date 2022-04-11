SCORPIONS Release New Video "Gas In The Tank" (Live From The Peppermint Studios)

Scorpions recently recorded four songs from their new album, Rock Believer, at their studio in Hannover, Germany. Check out the just released clip for "Gas In The Tank", as well as the previously released title track below.

Scorpions are set to perform a historic concert to celebrate Bangladesh’s 50 years of independence at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday, May 6. The Golden Jubilee Bangladesh Concert will feature as special guests one of Bangladesh’s most prominent artists, Chirkutt.

The Bangladesh Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division is organizing the event with the support of the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority, the United Nations Development Programme, the US Embassy in Bangladesh, and local sponsors with the intent of gaining a global audience and celebrating Bangladesh’s golden anniversary through a live, one-night-only musical performance in the World’s Most Famous Arena.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the United Nations Development Programme’s global awareness campaign on cyber security programs for the youth and children, especially in under developed countries. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster. For more information and to join the community head here.

After gaining its independence, Bangladesh’s economy has grown massively with the support of different significant sectors such as agriculture, RMG, Energy, Pharmaceuticals, and ICT.

A previous Concert for Bangladesh, organized by George Harrison and Ravi Shankar, was held at Madison Square Garden on August 1, 1971, featuring Ringo Starr, Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton, Billy Preston, Leon Russell, and Badfinger.