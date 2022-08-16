SCORPIONS Release Official "Rock Believer" Fan Video

Scorpions have released the official fan video for "Rock Believer, the title track of the band's latest album. Says the band: "Thank you for sharing your videos with us, seeing you all rocking out to our tracks means the world to us."

Scorpions previously released a lyric video for their new single, "Hammersmith", a bonus track on the UK edition of Rock Believer. Stream the single here, and watch the clip below.

The new single is not just an anthem to an iconic music venue, it is also a contemporary manifesto, showing just how much enthusiasm they still have for hard rock, the roots of their fame and original metal. “The song,” says Klaus Meine, “takes us back to a time when we played in the smallest clubs, just dreaming about being able to perform in the Temple of Rock, the Hammersmith Odeon.”

Whitesnake has canceled their upcoming North American tour supporting the Scorpions due to David Coverdale’s “persistent upper respiratory infection.” Scorpions will still play all the shows on the trek, featuring support from the Swedish Thundermother, beginning on August 21 in Toronto, and ending on October 21 in Las Vegas.

Tour dates:

August

21 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

24 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron

27 - Montreal, QC - Bell Center

30 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

September

1 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

5 - Atlantic City, NJ - Borgata Casino **

7 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

9 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Casino **

12 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

14 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

17 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

19 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center

21 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Arena

24 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum

27 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

29 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

October

1 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

4 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

7 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Cente

9 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

13 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

15 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

18 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Coliseum

21 - Las Vegas, NV - Mandalay Bay

** Scorpions only