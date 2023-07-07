SCORPIONS Release Rare 1977 Performance Of “Speedy’s Coming”
July 7, 2023, an hour ago
German legends Scorpions have uploaded another rare performance from May 7, 1977 at Kaléidospop, this time of Fly To The Rainbow opener, “Speedy’s Coming”.
"In Trance":
Catch Scorpions live in concert on the dates listed below.
July
8 - Barcelona, Spain - Sant Jordi Club
11 - Sevilla, Spain - Icónica Sevilla Fest at Plaza de España de Sevilla -
13 – Puerto de a Coruna, Spain – Muelle de la Bateria
16 – Braga, Portugal – Altice Forum