SCORPIONS Release Rare Video Of “Don’t Make No Promises (Your Body Can’t Keep” From Houston 1980

German legends Scorpions have dipped back into the past to release a rare performance of the Animal Magnetism track “Don’t Make No Promises (Your Body Can’t Keep) live in Houston from June 27, 1980. The footage has been carefully from restored from the band’s archives.

Check out previously released footage from the Taken By Force classic “He’s A Woman, She’s A Man”:

Scorpions were honoured with the Great Lower Saxony Cross Of Merit on Tuesday, July 25. Stephan Weil, the Prime Minister of Lower Saxony, presented the award to the band.

Says Scorpions: "Today we received the Great Lower Saxony Cross of Merit from the Prime Minister of Lower Saxony, Stephan Weil, within the city of Hannover, Germany 🇩🇪 It was a fantastic celebration, and we would like to thank Prime Minister Stephan Weil and the State of Lower Saxony for the presentation of this wonderful Honour…. Scorpions."





