SCORPIONS Share Full Concert From Rock In Rio 1985

Germany’s greatest export Scorpions have shared their full concert from Rock In Rio 1985. Go back in time when the Scorps were on top of the world, touring in support of their hit album Love At First Sting.

1985 was the first edition of the Rock In Rio festival. It was held from January 11-20 and an estimated 1.4 million attended. Scorpions performed on two days of the festival – Tuesday, January 15 and Saturday, January 19.

Individual songs videos from Rock In Rio 1985:

Iconic track "The Zoo", the single earned the most success in the U.K., peaking at #75:

Energetic Blackout tune "Dynamite":

Blackout song "Can't Live Without You":

Love At First Sting classic "Still Loving You":

Animal Magnetism track “Make It Real”: