SCORPIONS Share Las Vegas Residency Rehearsal Footage From Hannover's Peppermint Park Studios

Scorpions are returning to the Las Vegas Strip in 2024 with a brand new exclusive headlining residency show in celebration of the 40th anniversary of Love At First Sting, performing the album plus all of their biggest hits.

Video of the band rehearsing "I'm Leaving You" in Hannover at Peppermint Park Studios can be viewed below.

Scorpions - Love At First Sting Las Vegas kicks off on Thursday, April 11, 2024 at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The new show follows the band’s popular “Sin City Nights” residency which sold out all nine performances at the venue in 2022.

"We're very excited to return to Las Vegas in 2024 for nine more concerts at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino’s Bakkt Theater. We can't wait to share our new show with our fans in the US, celebrating the 40th anniversary of the iconic Love At First Sting album along with our biggest Hits! Get ready for another Desert Sting … it's gonna be a Hell of a Ride!!!" - Klaus Meine

For more information and and to claim your tickets, visit The-Scorpions.com/RockZone.

The nine performances on sale are:

April 2024: 11, 13, 18, 20, 24, 26 & 28

May 2024: 1 & 3