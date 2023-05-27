SCORPIONS Share Rare 1977 Performance Of "Backstage Queen"; Video

Scorpions have released the video below, featuring a rare performance of "Backstage Queen", filmed on May 7, 1977 at Kaléidospop.

Catch Scorpions live in concert on the dates listed below.

May

28 - Hall Tony Garnier - Lyon, France

31 - Zenith - Toulouse, France

June

2 - Hallenstadion - Zürich, Switzerland

5 - Olympiahalle - Munich, Germany

7 - Winning Group Arena - Brno-Střed, Czech Republic

10 - Atlas Arena - Łódź, Poland

12 - Royal Arena - Copenhagen, Denmark

14 - Avicii Arena - Stockholm, Sweden

17 - Song Festival Grounds - Tallinn, Estonia

19 - Žalgirio Arena - Kaunas, Lithuania

22 - Ergo Arena - Gdansk, Poland

25 - Štark-Arena - Beograd, Serbia

28 - Romexpo - Bucharest, Romania

30 - Midalidare Rock In The Wine Valley - Mogilovo, Bulgaria

July

6 - Festival les Déferlantes Sud de France - Céret, France

11 - Icónica Sevilla Fest at Plaza de España de Sevilla - Sevilla, Spain

16 - Altice Forum - Braga, Portugal