SCORPIONS Talk Upcoming Love At First Sting 40th Anniversary Las Vegas Residency; "Crossfire" To Be Performed Live For The First Time Ever (Video)

Scorpions are returning to the Las Vegas Strip in 2024 with a brand new exclusive headlining residency show in celebration of the 40th anniversary of their iconic album, Love At First Sting, performing the album plus all of their biggest hits.

They recently spoke with Las Vegas' KTNV Channel 13 about the upcoming residency. Check out the interview below.

Vocalist Klause Meine: "There's a song on Love At First Sting - it's called 'Crossfire' - and it was almost like a political kind of song saying, we're growing up, we're living in the middle of the crossfire between East and West, like where we grew up here in Germany. West Germany, so to speak, in a divided country with a Berlin Wall. So this song, to bring this up on stage and perform this live, it's a song we never, ever played live because it's kind of complicated and it's a challenge, but at the same time we're excited about it and we can't wait to make this work. I know for the fans, they were going, 'No way. I never expected to see this song live.'"

Scorpions - Love At First Sting Las Vegas kicks off on Thursday, April 11, 2024 at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The new show follows the band’s popular “Sin City Nights” residency which sold out all nine performances at the venue in 2022.

"We're very excited to return to Las Vegas in 2024 for nine more concerts at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino’s Bakkt Theater. We can't wait to share our new show with our fans in the US, celebrating the 40th anniversary of the iconic Love At First Sting album along with our biggest Hits! Get ready for another Desert Sting … it's gonna be a Hell of a Ride!!!" - Klaus Meine

Tickets are on sale now via The-Scorpions.com/RockZone.

The nine performances going on sale are:

April 2024: 11, 13, 18, 20, 24, 26 & 28

May 2024: 1 & 3

(Photo - Marc Theis)