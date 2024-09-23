SCORPIONS To Kick Off 60th Anniversary Celebrations With 2025 "Coming Home To Las Vegas" Residency With Special Guests BUCKCHERRY; Video Trailer

Scorpions, one of the most iconic and influential hard rock bands of all time, are returning to the Las Vegas Strip in 2025 with exclusive headlining residency show in celebration of the band’s 60th anniversary.

Promoted by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, Scorpions – Coming Home To Las Vegas 60th Anniversary Las Vegas Residency kicks off on Thursday, February 27, 2025 at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Scorpions will be joined by special guest Buckcherry. The new show follows the band’s two previous sold-out residencies at the venue – Scorpions - Love At First Sting Las Vegas in 2024, and Sin City Nights in 2022.

“There couldn‘t be a better way than to start 2025 in Las Vegas with another residency at Planet Hollywood… come and celebrate with us our 60th Anniversary and catch a rockin‘ good time… we gonna sting yaaaa!!!” - Klaus Meine

Tickets go on sale Saturday, September 28 at 10 AM, PT. Scorpions Rock Zone fan club members will have exclusive, first access to tickets starting Tuesday, September 24 at 10 AM, PT. For more information and to join the fan community visit The-Scorpions.com/RockZone

Citi is the official card of Scorpions – Coming Home To Las Vegas 60th Anniversary Las Vegas Residency at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, September 24 at 12 noon, PT until Friday, September 27 at 10 PM, PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit citientertainment.com.

In addition, Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a pre-sale beginning Thursday, September 26 at 10 AM, PT.

The five performances going on sale are:

February 2025: 27

March 2025: 1, 6, 8, 11

Shows begin at 8 PM. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit Ticketmaster.com/ScorpionsVegas.