SCORPIONS Vocalist KLAUS MEINE To Appear On In The Trenches With RYAN ROXIE

This week's episode of the In The Trenches With Ryan Roxie podcast features special guest and Scorpions singer Klaus Meine. Don't miss the live premiere on Ryan Roxie's official YouTube channel on Friday, February 10th at 12 pm EST.

Klaus will be discussing what's in store for 2023 including Scorpions' forthcoming tour and the release of their new album, Rock Believer. Get an inside look at the world of rock n' roll as Klaus shares his thoughts and experiences on the music industry and his journey with the Scorpions.

In The Trenches With Ryan Roxie is a podcast hosted by Alice Cooper guitarist Ryan Roxie. The show features in-depth conversations with the world's hardest working musicians and entertainers... the ones that grind, the ones that commit, the ones who make their dreams come true... in the trenches.

Scorpions Rock Believer World Tour 2023 commences April 8th in El Salvador, and runs until July 6th in France. The complete routing can be found here.

Just shy of a year ago, on February 25, 2022, Scorpions released their 19th studio album, Rock Believer. It's the band's first studio album with drummer Mikkey Dee (Motörhead), who replaced James Kottak in 2016. Rock Believer can be ordered at this location.

Rock Believer tracklisting:

"Gas In The Tank"

"Roots In My Boots"

"Knock 'Em Dead"

"Rock Believer"

"Shining Of Your Soul"

"Seventh Sun"

"Hot And Cold"

"When I Lay My Bones To Rest"

"Peacemaker"

"Call Of The Wild"

"When You Know (Where You Come From)"

Limited deluxe edition bonus tracks:

"Shoot For Your Heart"

"When Tomorrow Comes"

"Unleash The Beast"

"Crossing Borders"

"Gas In The Tank" lyric video:

"Rock Believer" video:

"Peacemaker" video:

"When You Know (Where You Come From)" video: