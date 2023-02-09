SCORPIONS' "Wind Of Change" Music Video Joins The Billion Views Club

The video for Scorpions' classic hit single, "Wind Of Change", has officially entered the Billion Views Club. "Wind Of Change" was released as the third single from the band's eleventh studio album, Crazy World (1990). With estimated sales of 14 million copies sold worldwide, "Wind Of Change" is one of the best-selling singles of all time.

The band celebrated the milestone, sharing the following message: "What a milestone. Thank you to all the Rock Believers for watching."



