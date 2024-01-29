Scotland's GUN Announce Further Intimate UK Live Dates

Hombres, the ninth studio album from Scottish rock heroes, Gun, is set for release on April 12 via Cooking Vinyl. Today, Gun are delighted to announce a handful of additional intimate gigs to preview Hombres to excited fans. Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, January 31, at 10 AM. Head here to grab your tickets.

Guitarist Giuliano “Jools” Gizzi comments, "We played some new tracks recently at Glasgow Barrowland, and the reaction we got blew us away. We are eager to share our new music with everybody as we are proud of our latest album, 'Hombres'. We will be playing a bunch of new tracks at these shows and can't thank the fans enough for all their support.“

The group have also added earlier matinee performances for two of their post-release, sold out Scottish dates. In Glasgow and Dunfermline, doors will open at 5pm for the matinee performance and 8pm for the evening, with the band expected onstage approximately an hour later for an hour-long set.

The thirteen tracks on Hombres were recorded and produced by Simon Bloor (Trevor Horn) with mixing by Daryl Thorpe (Foo Fighters) at Morsecode Studios and Strongroom Studio. The record boasts guest vocals from Beverley Skeete (Elton John, Chaka Khan, Tom Jones, Johnny Cash), Mary Pearce (Primal Scream, Lionel Ritchie, Chaka Khan) and Sarah-Jane Skeete (Robbie Williams, Kylie Minogue, Bill Wyman) of The Sisterhood on several tracks, as well as a guest performance on the drums from Joe Lazerus of Twin Atlantic.

The album will be available in multiple formats as both standard and deluxe editions, including on CD, vinyl, and digitally. Pre-order here.

Hombres tracklisting:

"All Fired Up"

"Boys Don't Cry"

"Take Me Back Home"

"Fake Life"

"Falling"

"You Are What I Need"

"Never Enough"

"Don't Hide Your Fears Tonight"

"Lucky Guy"

"A Shift In Time"

Deluxe edition bonus tracks:

"Coming Back To You"

"Wrong To Be Right"

"Pride"

"All Fired Up" lyric video: