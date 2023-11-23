Scotland's GUN To Release Hombres Album In April; "All Fired" Up Single And Video Out Now

Scottish rock heroes, Gun, are delighted to announce their ninth studio album, Hombres, is set for release in April via a new label deal with Cooking Vinyl. It is the first album of all new music from the group since 2017’s Favourite Pleasures, which entered the UK official album chart at #16, and also features new full-time guitarist, Ru Moy, adding further heft to their rock ballast.

Guitarist Giuliano “Jools” Gizzi enthuses, "This is one of the proudest pieces of work we've ever done, truly it's Gun in its finest form."

Vocalist Dante Gizzi adds, “We are proud of the new record and know the fans will love it. We always try to push forward and innovate; it’s essential as it’s how we keep ourselves passionate and excited about making music after so long together. It’s important to bring new blood and fresh ideas into the band, too, and Ru has already added a new dynamic.”

Director of Cooking Vinyl, Rob Collins declares, “I am very proud to welcome Scottish rock royalty to Cooking Vinyl. Not only have they endured the good and bad times, they have now, in their 34th year, come up with the best album of their career. Gun deserve your attention.“

To celebrate, today the band share infectious, hook-laden new single “All Fired Up”, which is available on all streaming platforms now, and its official lyric video.

Dante elaborates, "’All Fired Up’ is a nod to what we all went through during lockdown; it represents the pent-up frustrations we all had and this is an artistic release of all that built up energy!"

Directed by Kieran Howe & the team at Morsecode, watch the official lyric video below.

The thirteen tracks on Hombres were recorded and produced by Simon Bloor (Trevor Horn) with mixing by Daryl Thorpe (Foo Fighters) at Morsecode Studios and Strongroom Studio. The record boasts guest vocals from Beverley Skeete (Elton John, Chaka Khan, Tom Jones, Johnny Cash), Mary Pearce (Primal Scream, Lionel Ritchie, Chaka Khan) and Sarah-Jane Skeete (Robbie Williams, Kylie Minogue, Bill Wyman) of The Sisterhood on several tracks, as well as a guest performance on the drums from Joe Lazerus of Twin Atlantic.

The album will be available in multiple formats as both standard and deluxe editions, including on CD, vinyl, and digitally. Pre-order here.

Hombres tracklisting:

"All Fired Up"

"Boys Don't Cry"

"Take Me Back Home"

"Fake Life"

"Falling"

"You Are What I Need"

"Never Enough"

"Don't Hide Your Fears Tonight"

"Lucky Guy"

"A Shift In Time"

Deluxe edition bonus tracks:

"Coming Back To You"

"Wrong To Be Right"

"Pride"

"All Fired Up" lyric video: