SCOTT GORHAM Issues Statement On Decision To Leave BLACK STAR RIDERS To Concentrate On THIN LIZZY - "Leaving A Close-Knit Working Environment, Shared With Good Friends Over Eight Years Is Never Easy"

It was announced earlier this week, that Black Star Riders founder and lead guitarist, Scott Gorham, has decided to step down from all recording and touring commitments with the band.

Black Star Riders, who have signed a multi-album worldwide recording deal with Earache Records, were formed by members of legendary Irish rock group Thin Lizzy in 2013 and have released four albums on the Nuclear Blast label in their eight years in existence and toured the world as both headliners and special guests to some of the most prominent names in rock.

Scott Gotham has now issued the following statement:

"As you all are now aware, I have decided to leave Black Star Riders to concentrate on putting Thin Lizzy on the road again next year (which will include Ricky Warwick). Leaving a close-knit working environment, shared with good friends over 8 years is never easy, but I felt that the time was right, especially knowing that Ricky and the band and how great they are, would be in no danger at all to carry on without me. I am certain that they will build on past successes and I look forward to listening to their new album.

"I wanted to take this opportunity to thank each and everyone of our fans for your fantastic support over the years, we always had a blast touring and being able to shake hands with so many of you in person. Thank you also to all the well-wishers who have posted such great comments on the web – it was very much appreciated.

"There has been some speculation regarding the state of my health, so I’d like to let you all know that I am very well, having had the 2 covid jabs and getting my flu shot tomorrow and trying to improve my game of golf, which has gone south recently… unfortunately.

"Regarding Thin Lizzy concerts in 2022 – this is currently in the planning stages and I will make sure to let you know of our progress regarding line-ups and dates.

"Once again, I miss you all and thank you all and hopefully see you all very soon.

"Alright then… who’s buying?!"



Ricky Warwick stated: “We are very sorry to see Scott go, but we discussed a very heavy world touring commitment on the new record and Scott decided he wanted to concentrate just on Thin Lizzy - and being the legend he is, none of us can blame him. We all wish him the best and he will be looking to put Thin Lizzy back out on the road from 2022 onwards with a busy schedule, so he won’t be missing me too much!”

Black Star Riders are due to enter the studio in LA on October 14 with long-term producer Jay Ruston (Stone Sour, Steel Panther, Uriah Heep, Anthrax) to begin recording the follow-up to 2019's Another State Of Grace.

The band have announced LA drummer Zak St. John will be joining them to record the new album. BSR bass player Robert Crane: “We have known Zak a while from the LA session scene and I know he will blow everyone away when you see and hear him.”

The band are not looking to replace Scott Gorham and will remain a four-piece going forwards with Ricky handling a lot of the guitar parts alongside Christian Martucci, who joined the band after album number three in 2018.

Black Star Riders are set to release, their yet untitled fifth album, in early 2023 and dates are booked to start within a couple of weeks of release.