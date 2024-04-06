SCOTT IAN, GARY HOLT, ALEX SKOLNICK, ERIC PETERSON And More Play Their Favourite Riffs (Video)

Loudwire has shared a new Gear Factor compilation video. Check it out below.

Loudwire: "We've featured guitarists from legendary thrash bands like Slayer, Megadeth and Anthrax on Gear Factor, and we've asked all of them what riffs they never get tired of playing. Watch Scott Ian, Gary Holt, David Ellefson and more show us their answers."

Previously, Loudwire shared a Gear Factor - Classic Rock compilation video:

"Classic rock: it's not just for your dad's car stereo. Many of the metal musicians we've talked to for Gear Factor have told us that their entry points into rock were the classic acts of the '70s, such as Rush, The Who, Pink Floyd and Aerosmith. In this video, you'll see artists like Zakk Wylde, Mike Portnoy and Gary Holt discuss and play the classic rock songs that inspired them."