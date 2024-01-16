SCOTT STAPP Announces US Tour Dates To Launch New Album

Grammy winning songwriter, platinum solo artist, and voice of Creed, Scott Stapp, has announced the first leg of the Higher Power Tour, a run of intimate theater dates to celebrate the release of his fourth solo album, Higher Power (out March 15 via Napalm Records). The first dates to be announced will take place a month before Creed reunites for the first time in over a decade.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 19 at 10 AM, local time and can be found here. See below for all current tour dates.

Tour dates:

March

10 - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

12 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

14 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

15 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

18 - Nashville, IN - Brown County Music Center

19 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom

21 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha

22 - Clear Lake, IA - Surf Ballroom

Higher Power follows 2019’s The Space Between the Shadows, which debuted at #3 on the US Current Rock Albums chart, the US Current Hard Music Albums chart, and the UK Official Rock and Metal Chart, among countless other top chart positions.

On an album that traverses themes of loss, frustration, betrayal and near defeat, Higher Power features stand-out performances by hard rock queen Dorothy on a deeply raw duet and, throughout the album, Papadopoulos’ guitar leads and solos are such invaluable contributions that he is credited as a featured artist on three tracks. There is also a co-writing appearance by multi-Grammy Award winning songwriter and musician Steve McEwan on Higher Power, which was produced by Marti Frederiksen and Scott Stevens, with co-production by Stapp.

Stapp explains: “Higher Power was born out of never ending consequences with triggered, yet naive defiance. It's the realities and realizations of being human in this experiment we call life - holding onto hope in the dark waiting for the light."

Higher Power will be available in the following formats:

-Digital Album

-CD Digisleeve

-Solid Viola Gatefold Vinyl LP

-Black/Red Splatter Gatefold LP - Die Hard Edition w/ Slipmat & Record Butler (Napalm Mail Order Only, Limited to 300)

Pre-order here.

Higher Power tracklisting:

"Higher Power"

"Deadman's Trigger"

"When Love Is Not Enough"

"What I Deserve" (feat. Yiannis Papadopoulos)

"If These Walls Could Talk" (feat. Dorothy)

"Black Butterfly"

"Quicksand" (feat. Yiannis Papadopoulos)

"You’re Not Alone"

"Dancing In The Rain" (feat. Yiannis Papadopoulos)

"Weight Of The World"

“Black Butterfly” lyric video:

"What I Deserve" lyric video:

"Higher Power" lyric video:

(Photo - Sebastian Smith)