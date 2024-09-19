SCOTT STAPP Debuts Official Music Video For “Black Butterfly”; Single Is Top 20 Hit On Mediabase Active Rock Chart

Scott Stapp's transformative year continues as he reveals a new video for “Black Butterfly,” as the single rises to #19 on the Mediabase Active Rock chart. “Black Butterfly” is the second hit single from Stapp’s chart-topping new album, Higher Power (Napalm Records). It follows title track, “Higher Power” which reached #8 at Active Rock in March.

Exceeding his own career bests this year, the Grammy winning songwriter, solo artist, and Creed frontman has returned to the zeitgeist with multiple projects and Creed’s return, “which may be something this industry has never seen,” according to Pollstar.

Traversing release, acceptance, and growth, the new video features a lone figure tormented by opposing forces until the light within bursts through. The cocoon is the catalyst for narrator’s shift from fragile to fierce, leading a lion’s charge.

As Stapp states: “Growth is challenging, change can be uncomfortable, and personal loss can be crushing. We’ve all been there. Push through. I’ve learned that the ‘next level’ of self-awareness is knowing what you’re capable of and that you’re not defined by your worst experiences.”

Stapp tasked video and motion graphics specialist Scott Kennedy at 12 Inch Media, an outfit based in Glasgow, Scotland, to create the video.

Stapp adds: “When ‘Black Butterfly’ hit radio, I wanted to share a new visual. Scott (Kennedy) didn’t sacrifice artistry for speed. By the final edit, it felt like the prelude to a whole new chapter.”

Transcending defeat to emerge reborn, “Black Butterfly” is a grooving stunner with unshakable chorus, charging riffs from Kevin Thrasher (@kthrash), and Stapp’s hauntingly beautiful vocals.

Higher Power is available in the following formats:

- Digital Album

- CD Digisleeve

- Solid Viola Gatefold Vinyl LP

- Black/Red Splatter Gatefold LP - Die Hard Edition w/ Slipmat & Record Butler (Napalm Mail Order Only, Limited to 300)

Higher Power tracklisting:

"Higher Power"

"Deadman's Trigger"

"When Love Is Not Enough"

"What I Deserve" (feat. Yiannis Papadopoulos)

"If These Walls Could Talk" (feat. Dorothy)

"Black Butterfly"

"Quicksand" (feat. Yiannis Papadopoulos)

"You’re Not Alone"

"Dancing In The Rain" (feat. Yiannis Papadopoulos)

"Weight Of The World"

